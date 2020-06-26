JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 45.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth about $4,731,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth about $3,016,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the first quarter worth about $637,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 23.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 18,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, Director Michelle Galanter Applebaum sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $105,543.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,548.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $23.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.