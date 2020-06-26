JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.70% of Marlin Business Services worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRLN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 20,438 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 147,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MRLN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Marlin Business Services from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Marlin Business Services stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $93.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($1.16). Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter.

In other Marlin Business Services news, major shareholder Willem Mesdag sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence J. Deangelo purchased 14,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $110,684.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 46,441 shares of company stock valued at $395,082 in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.