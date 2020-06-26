Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cedar Realty Trust were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,978,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 85,814 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 480,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 72,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,888,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 85,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDR stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $93.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.45. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.69.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $42.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.58.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

