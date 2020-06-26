JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 7,038 Shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Marcus worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 314.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marcus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marcus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.69 million. Marcus had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Marcus Corp will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCS shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marcus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marcus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.