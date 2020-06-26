Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,567 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,082,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 159,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

CIVB opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $244.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.96. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 26.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIVB shares. TheStreet downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.