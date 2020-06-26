JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 2,055 Shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of SPX Flow worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Flow by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,010,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,602 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Flow by 67.2% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,234,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 898,144 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX Flow by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,009,000 after purchasing an additional 424,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPX Flow by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,196,000 after purchasing an additional 93,402 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of SPX Flow by 49.6% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 964,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,578,000 after purchasing an additional 319,790 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPX Flow stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. SPX Flow Inc has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Flow Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SPX Flow from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX Flow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities raised SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SPX Flow presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

