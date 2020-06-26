JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,415 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,075,000 after buying an additional 508,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,631,000 after buying an additional 845,261 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 1,579.6% in the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,380,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after buying an additional 6,940,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,268,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,498,000 after buying an additional 32,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,403,252 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,493,000 after buying an additional 116,956 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 69,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $589,196.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,428.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 81,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $895,403.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,361.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,843 shares of company stock worth $2,880,661.

NG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $8.71 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

