JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $922,000 Stock Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.21% of Viad worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the first quarter worth $433,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Viad by 75.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Viad by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,606 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Viad by 0.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 108,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Viad by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viad stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. Viad Corp has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $402.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.14. Viad had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Viad Corp will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VVI shares. Sidoti dropped their price target on Viad from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

