JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $907,000 Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 114,468 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 17,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $7.41 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $351.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($3.68). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 36.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTS shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

