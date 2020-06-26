JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 85,916 Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 191.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,916 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.57% of GSI Technology worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in GSI Technology by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

In related news, VP Bor-Tay Wu sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $81,016.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 912,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,391,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Yau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $280,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $604,800 in the last three months. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSIT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on GSI Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded GSI Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

GSIT stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.01. GSI Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.54 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.85%.

GSI Technology Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.