JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $894,000 Stock Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.52% of Northrim BanCorp worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRIM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NRIM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $22.87 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $145.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

In other news, Director David G. Wight purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,070.00. Also, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $98,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,145 shares of company stock worth $123,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.