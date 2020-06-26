JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 413,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,381 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,095,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 330.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 311,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 239,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $932,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AQST. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of AQST opened at $5.34 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $176.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.60.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Kendall sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 638,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,106.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 982,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $743,500. Company insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

