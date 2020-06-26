Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Holdings Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,673 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.46% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 37,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

NGVC stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $277.52 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

