JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) by 2,964.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $126,000.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director Mason King bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $108,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,804.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CFB opened at $9.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

