JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYH opened at $215.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.01 and its 200 day moving average is $214.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $157.99 and a 1-year high of $232.37.

