JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,381,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,272,000 after purchasing an additional 274,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,582,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,165,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,650,000 after purchasing an additional 41,953 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,982,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 560,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after purchasing an additional 163,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 447,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $3,775,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 572,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $4,661,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,253,082 shares of company stock worth $11,035,737. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLDR opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. Cloudera Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.65 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

