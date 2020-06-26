Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in El Paso Electric by 12.8% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,196,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,347,000 after acquiring an additional 135,460 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in El Paso Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in El Paso Electric by 233.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 170,134 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC grew its position in El Paso Electric by 24.4% in the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in El Paso Electric by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,324,000 after acquiring an additional 77,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

EE stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.38. El Paso Electric has a 12 month low of $61.74 and a 12 month high of $69.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.77.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $158.56 million for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 9.66%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

