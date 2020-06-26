Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock Position Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,080 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.23% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $47.77.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.67 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

