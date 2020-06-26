JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,616 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,153 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Exterran were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter worth $76,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exterran by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 121,372 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter worth $776,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter worth $98,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exterran alerts:

Shares of EXTN stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $189.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.26. Exterran Corp has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $14.89.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $210.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exterran Corp will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exterran to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.