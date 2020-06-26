Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Stock Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 25.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Park Electrochemical were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKE. State Street Corp grew its position in Park Electrochemical by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 65,710 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Park Electrochemical by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 47,921 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Park Electrochemical by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Park Electrochemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Park Electrochemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PKE opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Park Electrochemical had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Park Electrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

