Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Stock Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 196.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,587 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.30% of Franklin Financial Network worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Financial Network alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Franklin Financial Network stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77. The company has a market cap of $377.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $33.36 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Franklin Financial Network’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.