JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,255 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGY. Barclays lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.16.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 132.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

