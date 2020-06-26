JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $900,000 Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,141 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 121.4% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $49.38 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $86.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average is $60.10.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.