JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 34,148 Shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) by 151.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.29% of Cellular Biomedicine Group worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBMG. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 715,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBMG opened at $15.31 on Friday. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $303.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CBMG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research lowered Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

