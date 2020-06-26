JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 12,817 Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.17% of Apogee Enterprises worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 114,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 38.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 149.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson acquired 25,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $471,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti reduced their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $587.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $46.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.49 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

