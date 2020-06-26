American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Public have outperformed its industry year to date. The company has been gaining strength from increased demand for online courses and nursing programs. Moreover, affordable tuitions, online programs, strategic initiatives aimed at improving student success and strong digital marketing campaigns supported the growth. Earnings estimates for the year have also been moving upward over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism over the company’s growth prospect. However, increased advertising and technology costs at the APEI segment is a pressing concern. Also, volatility in enrollment and stringent regulations are hurting the company’s growth prospects.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Public Education from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $443.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.22. American Public Education has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.18 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $320,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 419,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,448,019.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $42,225.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,685 shares of company stock worth $373,681. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 17.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 655,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 95,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 177,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 156,601 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

