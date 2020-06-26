Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mohawk’s shares have declined significantly so far this year. This was mainly due to coronavirus impacts on the residential remodeling business, soft U.S. ceramic market, heightened competition and tariff-related woes. Although it has been benefiting from lower raw material and energy costs, other headwinds are posing a serious risk. Although management did not provide any guidance due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, it expects to record operating loss for the second quarter. Nonetheless, improving demand in the United States and pent-up demand in Europe are likely to offset these negatives. Also, the latest recovery in new home sales in the housing market bodes well for Mohawk.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.22.

MHK opened at $99.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.69 and a 200 day moving average of $107.98. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4,136.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,361,000 after buying an additional 1,272,499 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,286,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,890,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 727,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after purchasing an additional 194,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

