Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHEN. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

SHEN opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 0.18. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $153.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.69 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $34,091,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,983,000 after acquiring an additional 404,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 333,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,011,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,306,000 after acquiring an additional 160,565 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $4,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.