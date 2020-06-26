Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to “Hold”

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.43.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.08. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $191.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director W Blake Baird purchased 5,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,073.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John V. Arabia purchased 50,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $419,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 72,942 shares of company stock valued at $605,254 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 61.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,423,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,512,000 after purchasing an additional 69,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 37.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,199,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 22.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,072,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,960 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,006,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,256 shares during the period.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

