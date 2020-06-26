Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) to Sell

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels. The Company tows and anchor-handles mobile drilling rigs and equipment, transports supplies and personnel, and supports pipe laying and other offshore construction activities. Its operating segment consists of Americas, Asia/Pacific, Middle East/North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa/Europe. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors and other companies. Tidewater Inc. is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

NYSE:TDW opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $235.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tidewater has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $116.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tidewater will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Tidewater by 15.8% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tidewater by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tidewater by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

