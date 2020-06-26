Bank of America Increases Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $140.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price raised by analysts at Bank of America from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSCO. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.88.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $130.82 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $131.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $534,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,138 shares of company stock worth $29,705,277 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 61,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

