New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

SNR opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $256.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.65. New Senior Investment Group has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,176,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

