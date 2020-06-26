SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDE opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 3.32. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S by 410.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 109,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in the 1st quarter valued at $981,000. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

