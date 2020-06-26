Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Although Companhia Brasileira has lagged the industry in the past three months, it is likely to pace up in the near term. The stock got a boost as the company delivered an impressive first-quarter 2020 performance, wherein gross revenues surged 56.5% year over year with exceptional strength in Assai, growth resumption in Multivarejo and continued impressive performance at Grupo Exito (acquired last year). Also, the coronavirus-led stock hoarding led to increased volumes. Further, social distancing led to solid digital business, which has been gaining from Companhia Brasileira’s constant digital transformation efforts like James Delivery launch and alliance with Cheftime. However, such endeavors along with store expansion efforts result in high costs. Also, additional hiring and elevated safety measures amid the pandemic entail high costs.”

Separately, TheStreet lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

CBD stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $25.34.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 90.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 4,860.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

