GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GLPEY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.91.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

