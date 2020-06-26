Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Elis from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elis in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elis in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Elis in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Elis stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Elis has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13.

Elis Company Profile

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

