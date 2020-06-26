SunTrust Banks Increases National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target to $64.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its price objective upped by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ FY2020 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NHI. ValuEngine lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.84.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.16% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $43,207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,675,000 after acquiring an additional 193,903 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $9,308,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,383 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,076,000 after purchasing an additional 100,818 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

