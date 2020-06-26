Stantec (NYSE:STN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

Shares of STN stock opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87. Stantec has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth $1,321,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 29,377.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 442,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,844,000 after buying an additional 440,665 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 23.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,583,000 after buying an additional 56,091 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 494.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 130,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 108,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth $18,127,000. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

