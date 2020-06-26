Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Freeport for the second quarter and 2020 have moved up over the past month. The company's efforts to reduce debt will strengthen its financial position. Freeport is also conducting exploration activities near existing mines to expand reserves. The company is expected to gain from the progress in exploration activities that will boost production capacity. Higher copper prices provide additional upside for the company. However, rising unit net cash costs for copper is a concern. Freeport also faces operational challenges in some mines. The production delivery costs in North America is rising. Weaker copper prices are another concern. Lower industrial activities stemming from lockdowns due to coronavirus pandemic is likely to impact the company’s margins.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

FCX stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,001,705 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,551,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,427.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,153,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $80,731,000 after buying an additional 5,909,921 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 325.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,531,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $72,579,000 after buying an additional 4,230,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,697,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

