PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) PT Raised to $9.00 at Needham & Company LLC

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PFSW. ValuEngine lowered PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on PFSweb from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $145.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. PFSweb has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.42.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.46 million. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that PFSweb will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other PFSweb news, Director James F. Reilly sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $40,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,064.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in PFSweb by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PFSweb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Engine Capital Management LP increased its position in PFSweb by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,362,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PFSweb by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

