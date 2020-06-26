Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of DLVHF opened at $103.03 on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average of $79.99.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

