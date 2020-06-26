Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

Get Synaptics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $84.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $438,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Sanquini sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $381,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,312 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.