Bank of America Increases Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $249.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $208.00 to $249.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $193.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Splunk has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $197.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.04 and a 200 day moving average of $151.09.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. Splunk’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Splunk will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 6,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total value of $780,757.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,725,524.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $40,124.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,401 shares of company stock worth $22,265,131 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Splunk by 2.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Splunk by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Splunk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Splunk by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

