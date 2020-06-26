Canaccord Genuity Increases Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $8.50

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLUG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plug Power from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Plug Power from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Plug Power stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.19. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 38.85% and a negative return on equity of 169.08%. The firm had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Keith Schmid sold 169,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,185,653.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 238,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 961,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $7,015,730.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,845,708 shares of company stock worth $16,652,960 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 443.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

