Dell (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $57.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.66% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DELL. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.
Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. Dell has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $59.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87.
In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 3,038 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 37,933 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,807.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,774 shares of company stock worth $4,653,989 in the last three months. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dell in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 746.0% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dell during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 24.91% of the company’s stock.
About Dell
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
