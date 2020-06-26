Dell (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $57.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DELL. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. Dell has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $59.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Dell’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dell will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 3,038 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 37,933 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,807.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,774 shares of company stock worth $4,653,989 in the last three months. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dell in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 746.0% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dell during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

