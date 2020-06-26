Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $17.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of STWD opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 30.10%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,422,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,418,000 after buying an additional 242,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,607,000 after buying an additional 754,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $63,887,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,317,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starwood Property Trust (STWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.