SunTrust Banks Increases Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $30.00

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $27.05.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $75.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,368,898 shares in the company, valued at $22,121,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Juliette Rizkallah sold 2,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $56,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,173 shares of company stock worth $1,920,525. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,228,000 after buying an additional 48,139 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,991,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,745,000 after purchasing an additional 367,480 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,601,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,648 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,000,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,813,000 after purchasing an additional 67,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,941,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

