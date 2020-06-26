Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,531.43.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,441.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,413.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,351.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

