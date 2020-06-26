Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on TCDA. ValuEngine raised shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17. Tricida has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Tricida will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricida news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,546,754.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $37,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,737.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $719,890. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tricida by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

