Sidoti Lowers Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $72.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Sidoti from $78.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $63.96 on Wednesday. Spire has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $715.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.62 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,165,000 after buying an additional 35,720 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Spire by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Spire by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Spire by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,082,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

